Hijri New Year: Free parking in Sharjah
The decision does not apply to the 7-day paid parking zones.
Public parking will be free in Sharjah on August 12, 2021.
Parking will be free on account of the Islamic Hijri New Year.
Read on: Free parking in Dubai; Metro, bus timings announced
The announcement regarding the same had been made by the Sharjah Municipality on their official Instagram account.
However, the decision does not apply to the 7-day paid parking zones identified by the blue parking information sign.
