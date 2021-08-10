Transport
Logo
 
HOME > News > Transport

Hijri New Year: Free parking in Sharjah

Web Report/Sharjah
Filed on August 10, 2021
Supplied photo

The decision does not apply to the 7-day paid parking zones.


Public parking will be free in Sharjah on August 12, 2021.

Parking will be free on account of the Islamic Hijri New Year.

Read on: Free parking in Dubai; Metro, bus timings announced

The announcement regarding the same had been made by the Sharjah Municipality on their official Instagram account.

However, the decision does not apply to the 7-day paid parking zones identified by the blue parking information sign.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20190402&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=190409861&Ref=AR&profile=1013 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1013,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 