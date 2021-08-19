DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours to be extended tomorrow

Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage.

The Dubai Metro will operate for two additional hours tomorrow to serve passengers arriving at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai said both Red and Green lines will run from 10am to 3am on Friday, August 27.

For all passengers' comfort, #DubaiMetro will operate for 2 extra hours on Friday, August 27 until 3 AM (the next day). Remember to check when the last train departs to your destination: https://t.co/msS3nDPnGl — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 26, 2021

This came as DXB prepares for the second of its busiest weekends; the first was last Friday, August 20. The extended Metro timings will "support guests' onward journey into the city", DXB said.

DXB had earlier said that it expected a massive spike in passenger traffic between August 12 and 22. With more than a million people expected, DXB estimated that daily peaks would average 100,000 passengers during the weekends.

The increase in passenger traffic is attributed to summer holidays when families travel back to the UAE as well as easing of travel restrictions for certain countries by the government.