Dh3k fine for riding quadbikes on public roads, warn RAK police

Violating quadbikes will be impounded for three months

The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police has warned quadbikers against riding their bikes on public roads.

Anyone who violate the rule will have to pay a fine of Dh3,000 in addition to a 90-day impoundment of the bike, said Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, director of the department.

“More traffic patrols are deployed in desert areas across the emirate to nab erring quadbikers and drivers, particularly those involved in stunts.”

Recently, two Emiratis in their 30s were killed and two others sustained injuries in separate quadbike accidents in Al Ain.

Brig Al Naqbi said quadbikers should adhere to safe riding and public safety conditions. “Nobody should ride a quadbike without a helmet, driving licence and a registration card. They need to be extra cautious in desert areas and should avoid protected areas.”

Driving or riding deep into the desert poses a grave risk with mobile signal loss and low network coverage, he warned.

“It is a life-threatening act and makes it more difficult for rescuers to reach for help in time.” Brig Al Naqbi also advised quadbikers to ride in groups to get help if needed.

He also warned that a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points shall be imposed on any driver or rider involved in dumping wastes in desert areas.

