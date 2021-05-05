- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Time to buy: Dubai gold prices slip
24K retail price stands at Dh215.75 per gram
Gold prices dropped in Dubai on Wednesday morning as compared to Tuesday morning, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed.
In Dubai, 24K retail price stood at Dh215.75 per gram on Wednesday morning as compared to Dh216.5 per gram on Tuesday morning. While 22K, 21K and 18K retail prices also opened lower at Dh202.75, Dh193.25 and Dh165.75 per gram, respectively.
Globally, spot gold was slightly up 0.1 per cent at $1,780.28 per ounce around 9.10am UAE time.
IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda sees a reasonably strong resistance zone between $1,800 and $1,810, if prices happen to push through there. “You might see some buyers on the other side of that.”
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, the sell-off in the gold prices could be an opportunity for many as the US Manufacturing data confirmed that things aren’t running too hot yet. “The number was underwhelming in comparison to the forecast, and this is again a reminder for investors that the US economy still has a long way to go.”
The dollar index was down 0.1 per cent on Wednesday morning against its rivals after scaling a near two-week peak in the previous session.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed orders major changes in Dubai...
The new legislations aim to raise the efficiency of government... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai RTA fines: New paperless receipts system...
Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s customers'... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Police reveal tricks used by thieves to rob...
Newspapers and flyers are left at the doors of residences and... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: ‘Angel’ saves toddler who almost ...
UAE’s Ministry of Interior gives certificate as appreciation to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full list of Dubai centres to get Pfizer,...
Step-by-step guide to booking your vaccine appointment READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India to take back illegal migrants to UK in new...
Britain, India look to deepen economic, cultural and other ties. READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump finds way to communicate on social media
Former US President launches a space on his website to post messages. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Rs500bn liquidity for Covid infrastructure: RBI...
Governor Shaktikanta Das warned that the economic situation has... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic