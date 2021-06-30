Thumbay launches health festival

Filed on June 30, 2021 | Last updated on June 30, 2021 at 11.58 am

The online Thumbay Healthcare Summer Festival will start on July 1 and run until August 31.

Residents who are staying back in Dubai this summer can enjoy an online health extravaganza that will keep them active throughout the break.

The two-month action-packed event features a variety of contests each week, and participants are entitled to a lot of freebies. Upon registration, contestants can avail of free dental consultation, free eye test at ZO&MO, and free Body and Soul Day Pass alongside an antibody and PCR test for Dh50 and Dh90, respectively.

Divided into six distinct segments; namely Newborn Care, Children Care, Women’s Health, Men’s Health and Elderly Care, the health bonanza will cater to the needs of all the members of the community across different age groups.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, said: “Our Summer Health Festival is a unique initiative and a one-of-a-kind event. Summer is here, and as we’re still in the midst of a pandemic...We feel it is important to create an event for the society which not only helps the community stay connected and engaged, but also gives them the opportunity to win big while encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.”

All the contests are carefully designed by a team of doctors and wellness experts. Winners can win laptops, iPads, mobile phones, gift vouchers and cash prizes worth Dh15,000.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division, said, “Every contest is open to as many registrants as possible. People can also join our free webinars. Our events are curated to encourage the contestants to have healthy competition and drive the community spirit, therefore, elevating mood and touching lives.”

He added: “Taking up challenges such as weight loss, walking or the dental hygiene contest will teach children and grown-ups to bring a rewarding transformation to themselves.”

To register participants can visit https://festival.thumbay.com.

