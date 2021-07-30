The Villa in Dubai: Luxury on a budget

There are cycling tracks and walking trails across The Villa which are accessible to everyone leading to the community centres

Set in the heart of DubaiLand, The Villa Dubai is a classic example of the emirate’s love for all things luxurious and massive. The authentic Spanish- and Mediterranean-themed villas are beautifully designed in various architectural styles and complemented with state-of-the-art construction and fittings. Sprawling over millions of square feet, the gated community is an ideal choice for big families in search of spacious, modern and independent houses within an affordable budget.

Over the years, the community has evolved into a mature setting, fully equipped with basic and modern amenities. Built over massive plots – the smallest starting at 6000sqft with the built-up area of 3,600sqft and going up to a staggering 30,000sqft with a built-up area of 8,800 sqft – many villas come with beautifully landscaped gardens and courtyards, lending a unique look.

The master developer of The Villa is Dubai Properties, while some of the land is sub-developed by Mazaya and National Bonds, and some are privately built by owners. Depending on the design and size of the plot, The Villa offers various floor plans, with bedrooms ranging from 4 to 6.

The community is largely divided into 4 main areas: Centro, Hacienda, Aldea and Ponderosa. These areas are subdivided into various clusters. The DP offers villa types, namely, Cordoba, Granada, Velencia, Marbella and Mallorca, while Mazaya Villas are categorised as A 1,2,3; B 1, 2, 3 and C 1,2,3, with A being the smallest and C being the largest. All the Mazaya villas offer 5 bedrooms, and come with private pools, whereas villas by DP are a mix of 4 to 6 bedrooms.

“If you’re looking for a place to live in Dubai that offers you the best value for your money in terms of size, luxury and connectivity, then The Villa is an excellent option,” says Sobey Alex George, estate agent at The Urban Nest Real Estate Broker, “The entire community is designed keeping a family-oriented view and to provide optimum convenience to its residents. For instance, there are cycling tracks and walking trails across The Villa which are accessible to everyone leading to the community centres, the school and parks from any cluster. Moreover, each cluster has a green patch in the centre for the members to congregate. For those interested in sports, Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club stands adjacent to The Villa, close to Hacienda and Centro, and offers discounted gym packages for Villa community members.”

Besides a huge park at the centre of The Villa, the community houses a skate park, dog park, and small zip line for children. Between the two community centres situated in The Centro and The Ponderosa areas, the suburb offers several cafes and restaurants, salons, supermarkets, currency exchange service, a healthcare facility a pharmacy and an ATM machine. There’s also a recreational area for children, besides mosques and various sports facilities. GEMS FirstPoint Schools is situated within The Villa in Centro.

Well-connected

Strategically located between 311 and 611 and D54, The Villa offers easy access to several areas in Dubai. There are three entrance and exit points that connect the suburb to Al-Ain Road, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. While Global Village, IMG World of Adventures and Outlet Mall is just a 10-minute drive away, Dubai International Airport is only 20 minutes away by car. Key locations such as Downtown Dubai, Deira and Mankhool are between 20 to 30 minutes driving distance.