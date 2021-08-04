The UAE affirms its support for Lebanese people
UAE has provided nearly $120 million in aid during the past five years.
The UAE will continue their support to Lebanon through this difficult phase, said Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.
She affirmed that country's support to the Lebanese people and said the UAE will continue to provide all forms of humanitarian aid and support development in cooperation with international organizations and partners.
This was announced during the minister's participation in the "Responding to the Needs of the Lebanese People" conference, held at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and the UN. A number of heads of state, international organisations and representatives of civil society particiapted in the conference held to mark the anniversary of Beirut port explosion last year.
The aim of the conference was to mobilize humanitarian support and respond to the needs of Lebanese people in terms of reconstruction, rehabilitation, and economic development.
Al Hashimi said that the UAE has provided nearly $120 million in aid during the past five years.
She pointed out that the UAE, during the past months, operated an air bridge of medical and humanitarian supplies to support efforts to confront the Covid-19 pandemic.
She noted that the UAE aspires for Lebanon to be able to form a government capable of bringing about the required change and focus on reconstruction, construction and prosperity for the country.
