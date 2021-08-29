Smart, innovative futuristic courts to offer world-class services in Abu Dhabi

These courts are part of the new strategic plan 2021-23

Abu Dhabi has rolled out smart and innovative futuristic courts that provide world class judicial services to residents and keep pace with new local legislation.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said these courts are part of the new strategic plan 2021-2023 and constitutes a starting point in the process of developing the judicial work during the next phase, to achieve judicial leadership on a global scale.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the ADJD, said that the new strategic map is structured around four strategic priorities.

He explained that the first priority, which is “supporting judicial specialisation and ensuring quality for court decisions and public prosecution activities”, aims to strengthen the competent courts and prosecutions and to keep pace with new local legislation in such a manner that supports the aspiration of the judicial department and Abu Dhabi emirate.

Al Abri said the second priority aims to “ensure sustainability and business continuity in a prospective way, by setting forward-looking objectives based on geographical and digital spread, which allows for various possibilities of access to the services of the judicial department for court and justice users”.

The third priority, according to the official, is “ensuring customer happiness by providing smart and innovative legal and judicial services”. It is based on launching innovative programmes, plans and projects, to provide services that are comparable to the best international services provided in the justice and judiciary sector, and enabling a satisfying experience for court users through technological innovations and smart and fast services enhanced by artificial intelligence.

The fourth priority is “strengthening the judicial department’s participation and the presence in the international judicial arena”. It aims to consolidate the judicial department’s role in cooperation with its partners in maintaining the security and stability of society, whether in terms of awareness, legislation or deterrence of crimes that affect the social structure, as well as working with its international partners and learning about the best judicial practices that should be adapted to the local judicial system.

