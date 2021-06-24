News
Sheikh Mohammed visits Arab Health Exhibition

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on June 24, 2021
The Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021 stretches over four days.


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday visited Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021.

Under the show’s theme of ‘United by Business - Driving the Industry Forward’, the co-located events are expected to welcome more than 20,000 attendees during the four-day healthcare and laboratory showcases, which runs at the Dubai World Trade Centre from June 21 to 24.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said more than 2,300 companies from 64 countries are taking part in the exhibition to exchange best practices and modern health devices.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, during the visit to Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021.




