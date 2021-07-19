News
Sheikh Mohammed shares Eid Al Adha greetings

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 19, 2021

In a tweet, Dubai Ruler greets people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic countries


His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared Eid greetings on Monday.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed greeted the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al Adha and wished they be blessed with health, safety and security.




