Sheikh Mohammed launches new creative district in Dubai
It will be an addition to Dubai’s list of "smart, artistic and cultural cities".
A new creative destination has been launched in Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of Al Quoz Creative District on Tuesday.
According to Sheikh Mohammed, it will be an addition to Dubai’s list of “smart, artistic and cultural cities”, with the aim being to transform the Emirate into a “global capital for creative economy”.
The announcement comes days after a "strategic programme" was launched to double the number of creative sector firms from 8,000 to 15,000 within five years.
The programme will also see the number of creative professionals go up from 70,000 to 150,000 in the Emirate, thereby creating more jobs in the sector.
"Nothing will stop Dubai's innovation," Sheikh Mohammed added.
