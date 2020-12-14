Sheikh Mohammed chairs 2020's last Cabinet meeting, announces new entities

Institution for human rights among new entities announced.

In a cabinet meeting on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the National Human Rights Authority that aims to establish the country's status in persevering human rights on regional and global spheres.

The meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Watan, involved the adoption of ministerial resolutions and new structures for federal institutions and government councils.

As part of the new independent human rights authority, the UAE seeks to develop networks with individuals and institutions around the world with aims to achieve goals in empowering vulnerable segments of the society. The authority will be granted financial and administrative independence to carry out its tasks.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "Women, children, labourers, the elderly, people of determination and the vulnerable have rights that must be safeguarded. The authority will advance our country's efforts in protecting human rights."

Highlighting the country's active role in safeguarding human rights, the authority will follow the Paris Principles for the National Human Rights Institutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

Restructuring the SME Council, formation of the National Entrepreneurship Council

The cabinet adopted resolutions to restructure the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Council and establish the National Entrepreneurship Council, to be headed by the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.

The new decisions aim to boost the country's economic activity and provide an environment that drives innovation and stimulates the growth of start-ups.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "2020 has taught us that our country is full of opportunities and that our youth deserve the best. We started growing their opportunities in domestic tourism, and we will take these efforts to the rest of the sectors."

Restructuring the Emirates Competitiveness Council

The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Emirates Competitiveness Council to undertake the tasks of reviewing and proposing policies, strategies and legislations related to the country's competitive fields, in collaboration with government entities.

The Council will oversee the implementation of initiatives and plans, evaluate national competitiveness and ensure partnerships between government and private sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "We approved the restructuring of the Emirates Competitiveness Council to begin the new year with a new vision and plan to boost the UAE's competitiveness. 2021 will be the year of recovery and our government will accelerate the process to no limits."

The council, to be headed by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, will include the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Minister of Education, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Minister of Justice, Minister of Community Development, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, alongside heads of executive offices and representatives across the Emirates.

Issuing the Executive Regulations of Federal Law on Antiquities Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "We adopted the executive regulations of the federal law of antiquities with full commitment of city planning departments to preserve and protect our archaeological sites and train qualified personnel in excavation and archaeology. Our antiquities embody our rich history."

The Cabinet approved the issuance of the Executive Regulations of the Federal Law on Antiquities to protect antiquities in times of crises and disasters, and identify archaeological sites.

The new move aims to regulate trading of antiquities and to oversee the commitment of city planning departments and municipalities in preserving archaeological sites when designing, planning and implementing projects. It will also monitor the role of relevant entities in training national cadres in excavations and archaeology.

Four organisational structures for ministries and federal bodies

The Cabinet adopted new organisational structures for a number of bodies including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The Cabinet also adopted the formation of the Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism that aims to follow the country's performance in line with international requirements in this sector.

The Office will ensure the country's active collaboration with companies and partners across the world.

The UAE also renewed its commitment to combatting climate change through approving contributions in line with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.