Pakistan beat Ireland to clinch T20 series

Pakistan dominated Ireland to claim a six-wicket win in their T20 series decider in Dublin on Tuesday.
Pakistan eased to their victory target of 179 with 18 balls remaining as a second-wicket partnership of 139 between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam proved decisive.
Rizwan's 56 from 38 balls was his 28th T20 fifty on the international stage, while skipper Babar smashed five sixes - including four from a Ben White over - and six fours in his 42-ball 75.
Ireland's total of 178 for seven was built around a second-wicket partnership of 85 from 49 balls between Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker.
Tucker hit 13 fours and a six in a 41-ball 73, but Ireland failed to take full advantage of being 95 for one at the halfway stage.
Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a superb spell of three for 14 from four overs, removing Ross Adair, Neil Rock and Mark Adair.
Harry Tector's 30 produced late defiance, but the target proved well within Pakistan's reach, who responded from losing the opening match of the series to take it 2-1.
