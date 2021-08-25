Sheikh Mohammed, Abu Dhabi CP approve projects, promise beautiful future
The new projects are to contribute towards the country's growth.
The Ruler of Dubai met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to review and approve a new cycle of strategic projects in the UAE that would contribute to the country's growth.
.. .. .. .. pic.twitter.com/DmcyfAe7Lf— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 25, 2021
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said a "new phase of internal and external growth" would begin soon, and assured that the future would be beautiful.
Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Rashid. We discussed upcoming strategic projects and the future direction of our government. Under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa, our economy is growing stronger, more competitive and able to adapt to global change. pic.twitter.com/BmGhgYz85N— (@MohamedBinZayed) August 25, 2021
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to Twitter about the meeting.
"Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Rashid," he said. "We discussed upcoming strategic projects and the future direction of our government. Under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa, our economy is growing stronger, more competitive and able to adapt to global change."
