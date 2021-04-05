- EVENTS
Sharjah to open developed Al Dhaid Road in phases
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority completes road development project at a cost of Dh85 million
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has completed Al Dhaid Road development project at a cost of Dh85 million.
The project runs between the fifth and seventh intersection in both directions of Al Dhaid Road. The four-lane road, which has a width of 15 metres on both sides, will be opened for traffic movement in phases, the authority said.
Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the SRTA, said the Al Dhaid Road development project embodied the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The project aims to upgrade the road network across the emirate and has been implemented in accordance with the latest global technologies and international standards.
Fatima Al Kutbi, director of the Roads Projects Department, SRTA, said that the project included the extension of the road up to five kilometres.
Three-metre wide asphalt shoulders have been installed coupled with a service road consisting of two pedestrian walkways of 7.3m in width and a total length of 667m linking to Al Barashi and Al Ateen on the Al Dhaid Road.
A single road has also been constructed for two lanes of traffic, which is 240m in length and 7.3m in width.
A 640m-long acceleration and deceleration lane have also been built for smooth flow of traffic between the main and service roads, she added.
