Sharjah Ramadan Festival: 18 shoppers win Dh50,000 vouchers

18 shoppers win Dh50,000 vouchers at Sharjah Ramadan Festival

As many as 18 shoppers won shopping vouchers ranging from Dh2,500 to Dh5,000, totalling Dh50,000, in addition to three winners of smartphones during the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

The winners were announced during the first Shop & Win Raffle Draw held at Mega Mall Sharjah.

Jamal Bu Zinjal, General Coordinator of the Festival, said the upcoming days will have more surprises and prizes of up to Dh3 million during the 31st edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

Bu Zinjal stressed the SCCI’s keenness put a smile on the faces of the visitors of the Festival through a lot of recreational events and activities coupled with exclusive discounts and incredible deals, pointing out that the increase in prizes provided by the SCCI this year has significantly contributed to this high turnout of visitors. This is evident in the first Shop & Win Raffle Draw at Mega Mall Sharjah, where a large number of shoppers lined up waiting for names of the lucky winners.

Hana Al Suwaidi, assistant general coordinator of the festival, invited the public to visit the Festival website http://sharjahramadanfestival.ae/index to check out the winners and locations of the weekly raffle draws, in addition to the latest news and exclusive deals, noting that there are still many surprises and prizes awaiting lucky shoppers, including 3 luxurious cars offered by the Chamber and others from shopping centers, in addition to a draw on half a kilo of 21-carat gold, something that confirms the status of the Festival as one of best favorite destinations for shopping and entertainment.

