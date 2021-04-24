- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sharjah Ramadan Festival: 18 shoppers win Dh50,000 vouchers
18 shoppers win Dh50,000 vouchers at Sharjah Ramadan Festival
As many as 18 shoppers won shopping vouchers ranging from Dh2,500 to Dh5,000, totalling Dh50,000, in addition to three winners of smartphones during the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.
The winners were announced during the first Shop & Win Raffle Draw held at Mega Mall Sharjah.
Jamal Bu Zinjal, General Coordinator of the Festival, said the upcoming days will have more surprises and prizes of up to Dh3 million during the 31st edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival.
Bu Zinjal stressed the SCCI’s keenness put a smile on the faces of the visitors of the Festival through a lot of recreational events and activities coupled with exclusive discounts and incredible deals, pointing out that the increase in prizes provided by the SCCI this year has significantly contributed to this high turnout of visitors. This is evident in the first Shop & Win Raffle Draw at Mega Mall Sharjah, where a large number of shoppers lined up waiting for names of the lucky winners.
Hana Al Suwaidi, assistant general coordinator of the festival, invited the public to visit the Festival website http://sharjahramadanfestival.ae/index to check out the winners and locations of the weekly raffle draws, in addition to the latest news and exclusive deals, noting that there are still many surprises and prizes awaiting lucky shoppers, including 3 luxurious cars offered by the Chamber and others from shopping centers, in addition to a draw on half a kilo of 21-carat gold, something that confirms the status of the Festival as one of best favorite destinations for shopping and entertainment.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
UAE to lead global drive for innovations in...
Sheikh Mohammed unveils Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate... READ MORE
-
Government
Exclusive: How UAE's new body will protect human...
The NHRI will be responsible for human rights issues in the UAE, such ... READ MORE
-
Education
GMU virtual learning project wins global award
GMU’s Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200... READ MORE
-
Education
Gulf Medical University's learning project wins...
Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200 judges out of 1,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli