- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sharjah Police seize 1,800 e-scooters, bicycles
Many riders were penalised for breaking traffic rules
The Sharjah Police have seized 1,863 electronic scooters, motorcycles and bicycles in the first quarter of this year. Of these, 181 were electronic scooters.
Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Allay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, Sharjah Police, said the vehicles were seized for violating safety norms.
e said that a number of riders were penalised for riding them in places and roads designated for vehicles, and for failure in complying with safety requirements such as wearing helmets and special clothing.
Major Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, Head of the Traffic Investigation and Control Department, had earlier told Khaleej Times that the vehicles were involved in a number of accidents in the Sharjah Industrial Zone, resulting in serious injuries to riders.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli