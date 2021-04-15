Sharjah Police seize 1,800 e-scooters, bicycles

Many riders were penalised for breaking traffic rules

The Sharjah Police have seized 1,863 electronic scooters, motorcycles and bicycles in the first quarter of this year. Of these, 181 were electronic scooters.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Allay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, Sharjah Police, said the vehicles were seized for violating safety norms.

e said that a number of riders were penalised for riding them in places and roads designated for vehicles, and for failure in complying with safety requirements such as wearing helmets and special clothing.

Major Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, Head of the Traffic Investigation and Control Department, had earlier told Khaleej Times that the vehicles were involved in a number of accidents in the Sharjah Industrial Zone, resulting in serious injuries to riders.