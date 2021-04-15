News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sharjah Police seize 1,800 e-scooters, bicycles

Staff Report/Sharjah
Filed on April 15, 2021
File photo

Many riders were penalised for breaking traffic rules

The Sharjah Police have seized 1,863 electronic scooters, motorcycles and bicycles in the first quarter of this year. Of these, 181 were electronic scooters.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Allay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, Sharjah Police, said the vehicles were seized for violating safety norms.

e said that a number of riders were penalised for riding them in places and roads designated for vehicles, and for failure in complying with safety requirements such as wearing helmets and special clothing.

Major Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, Head of the Traffic Investigation and Control Department, had earlier told Khaleej Times that the vehicles were involved in a number of accidents in the Sharjah Industrial Zone, resulting in serious injuries to riders.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210331&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210339851&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 