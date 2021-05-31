Sharjah, Khor Fakkan to get new public beaches

They will have a swimming island with slides, trampolines, nets, swing ropes, and even a zipline station.

Two new beaches will be developed in Sharjah and Khor Fakkan, it was announced today.

The Al Hira Beach project in Sharjah and the Al Luluyah Beach project in Khor Fakkan will have children’s playgrounds, restaurants, cafes and retail outlets.

Work on Al Luluyah Beach, a Dh110 million project, will commence in a few months and is scheduled for completion by November 2022. The child-friendly facilities will feature caravan camping, a swimming island with slides, trampolines, nets and swing ropes, and a miniature swimming pool. The beach also includes a women-only beach, public beaches, and swimming pools.

Another major offering here will be the 'Safe Beach', a part of the Al Luluyah Beach shoreline and a section of the low-lying beach waters that will be completely cordoned off by modern wooden ramps. It will have a boardwalk for children and parents to access this exclusive, child-friendly section.

The ‘Adventure Beach’ along the Al Luluyah Beach shoreline will feature a zipline station, climbing garden, leisure nets, loungers, resting stations and other water sports. In addition, there will be play areas for children, women-only and public beaches, panorama dining, beach cafe and retail, restrooms and changing areas, outdoor cinema and lounge, gym, and parking spaces.

Meanwhile, work on recreational facilities at Al Hira Beach, extending over 3.5km, commenced in February 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in October 2021.

The Dh87 million project will include a 3,300m jogging track, Islamic-style gardens, beachfront promenade, sports courts and fields, cycling route. The site will also be equipped with prayer and changing areas, kiosks, parking spaces for up to 700 cars, public restrooms, beachfront F&B outlets, and dedicated areas for public gathering.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is the developer of the two beach projects.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said the two new multi-purpose family-friendly beach development projects will meet the demands of residents and visitors.

“With its vast expanse of pristine coastlines and provision of comprehensive facilities and services that meet international standards, Sharjah is well-poised to redefine the experiences of beachgoers and vacationers, and meet the growing needs of its burgeoning community,” said Al Sarkal.

