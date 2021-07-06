Sharjah cracks down on vehicles displaying illegal ads
The delivery riders are under the scanner as per the latest municipal drive.
The Sharjah City Municipality on Monday (July 5) announced the launch of a new campaign, which aims to keep a tab on vehicles and two-wheelers that carry advertisements on them and are found to be distorting the aesthetics of the city.
Khaled Al Shamsi, the Director of Property and Investments, Sharjah City Municipality, said the drive is part of the civic body’s sustained efforts to further enhance the aesthetic look of the city.
The civic authorities are keeping a tab on the form and the content of the advertisements displayed by companies on vehicles and two-wheelers.
“The municipality approves all advertisements prior to their display,” Al Shamsi said.
Ali Al Amiri, who heads the outdoor advertising department of the civic body, said that the authorities laid stress on conducting periodic campaigns to keep the Sharjah city clean, green and beautiful.
Besides, inspections are being carried out against vehicles used by transport companies to ferry furniture of people moving houses and apartments.
The authorities have threatened to take legal action against any violation of civic norms.
