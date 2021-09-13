Sharjah: 12 stranded visitors rescued after being duped in job scam
The visitors were stranded in the emirate without food or shelter
Sharjah Police have rescued 12 European and South American visitors who were stranded in the country without food or shelter after being defrauded.
Lt-Col Ahmed Al Meri, head of the Community Police Department, said the visitors’ situation came to light when the Sharjah Police received a report that said a number of people were lingering in front of a hotel in the emirate.
When a team of officers went to investigate the situation, they learnt that the 12 visitors arrived in the country on visit visas after paying someone who had promised to provide them with job opportunities.
But upon arrival, the group discovered that the person in question had fled.
Al Ameri said the community police, in cooperation with charitable societies including Sharjah Charity Society and the Emirates Red Crescent, provided the visitors with shelter and meals in Sharjah until they completed the necessary procedures for arresting the perpetrator.
The visitors also received travel tickets so that they could return to their home countries.
The victims of the fraud thanked the Sharjah Police for coming to their rescue and helping them return home.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
