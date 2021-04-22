- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: Over 1,400 minor accidents recorded during first week of holy month
Data shows that most accidents took place closer to iftar.
Over 1,400 minor accidents were reported in Sharjah during the first week of Ramadan, which started on April 13, traffic authorities have announced.
Abdul Rahman bin Kanun, Al Shamsi, the head of the accident management section at Rafid Automotive Solutions in Sharjah, said the major causes of these accidents were sudden changing of lanes, not leaving enough distance between two vehicles, drivers’ inattentiveness, negligence and over speeding.
Data showed that most accidents occurred closer to iftar.
Al Shamsi urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws while driving, especially closer to iftar time, in a bid to maintain road safety.
He told motorists to be attentive while driving and to refrain from using mobile phones to avoid accidents.
He exhorted each driver to ensure road safety by strictly complying with traffic rules.
Drivers are also reminded to move vehicles to the side of the road, in case of minor accidents, and to immediately inform the authorities through the Rafid mobile app.
