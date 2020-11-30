RAK reports 38% drop in road accident casualties

Decline mainly attributed to the efforts of RAK police in creating awareness among drivers and road users.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has reported a 38 per cent drop in the number of casualties in traffic accidents across the emirate in the first 9 months of the year.

Brigadier Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Humaidi, Director General of the Central Operations, said the 38 per cent drop is compared to the same period last year.

“A 50 per cent drop in road deaths was also reported from January 1 to September 30, 2020, as per the latest traffic statistics,” he informed.

The injuries range from minor to medium to serious. “The drop is mainly attributed to the tireless efforts exerted by the RAK police in developing awareness among drivers and road users. The public has been urged to observe traffic rules and regulations,” , Brig Humaidi added.

Several campaigns have been launched and thousands of brochures have been distributed to urge people to comply with traffic rules and regulations, he explained.

Speeding, ignoring safe distance between vehicles, failing to observe lane rules, jumping red signals, reckless driving and tyre bursts were blamed for several accidents reported in the first nine months of the year, Brig Humaidi stated.

