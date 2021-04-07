Photos: Dubai bags world record for most nationalities waving together

The Global Village ‘extended family’ includes partners from over 80 countries.

Dubai’s Global Village has highlighted its global nature in a new drive and bagged a Guinness World Record for the feat, too.

Representatives of different nationalities waved simultaneously, helping the attraction set a record for the ‘Most nationalities waving simultaneously’. This the destination’s 21st of a planned 25 world records for its Silver Jubilee Season.

Hundred per cent of the multicultural family destination’s staff are vaccinated. It is now nearing a 100 per cent vaccination rate for its partners, too.

Khadija Khalifa, senior director – commercial & sponsorship, Global Village, said: "We are extremely proud to be both supporting the UAE's national vaccination programme and helping to protect the health and wellbeing of our partners and their families.

“We have over 4,000 partner staff with more than 80 different nationalities represented, so the partner vaccination program was a major undertaking.”

Global Village had extended its season and will welcome visitors during the holy month of Ramadan till May 2.

