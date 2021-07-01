Peddlers use new techniques to lure youth into drug abuse: Police

Papers sprayed with toxic substances being sold to youths, giving the misconception that those can save them from being caught

The Abu Dhabi Police said drug traffickers are using new tricks to lure youths by lying to them that spraying toxic substances on a certain kind of paper and inhaling the smoke before using narcotics can conceal the drug substances in their blood and urine samples in case they are caught by authorities.

Col Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, director of the anti-narcotics department at Abu Dhabi Police, said dealers were selling the narcotic paper and toxic substances to drug users at exorbitant prices.

Col Al Dhaheri explained that this false information was prompting some youth to use narcotics, thinking that they can escape from legal charges even when taken for drug tests.

The official noted that the ordinary paper was often sprayed with insecticides or home disinfectants and conned off to addicts by the drug dealers. “The drug traffickers are just trying to deceive drug users that it is a drug paper that hides narcotic substances in the body, which is not true,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police held three awareness virtual lectures and workshops this week to educate parents and youths about the negative effects of drugs and the need for family cooperation in the fight against narcotics.

Col Al Dhaheri explained that there are signs and symptoms that families can look to identify drug abusers, including: sudden change of friends, sudden decline in education performance, lying and evasive behaviour, sudden mood swings, overreaction to mild criticism or simple requests, using justifications instead of taking responsibility for actions, creating excuses, personal errors, a noticeable lack of self-discipline, and other indications.

He said the anti-drug workshops also help to share experiences and find successful practices to develop the best mechanisms and ways to address the drugs scourge.

Dr Laila Al Hayas, executive director of the Monitoring and Community Innovation Sector at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, highlighted the role of the family in safeguarding and protecting their children against drugs.

“It is important that families inform the young generation about the dangers of drugs, the damages they can cause on their health, psychology, well-being, body and how drugs can destroy their future,” she said.

“Families should keep an eye on the children, and be aware of any signs in change of behaviour, especially the adolescents. Parents should always communicate with their children about the dangers of substance abuse,” said Al Hayas.

Authorities have urged drug addicts to take advantage of the prevailing law that guarantees exemption from legal accountability or prosecution for the addicts who hand in themselves to police or by their family members to get treatment.

