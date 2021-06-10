Opening UAE events to only vaccinated residents will help curb Covid: Survey

Seven out of 10 UAE residents think opening live events only to vaccinated people will help curb Covid-19, according to a new survey.

The UAE had recently announced that events in the country are open only to vaccinated residents. Additionally, spectators are required to comply by all Covid safety measures, including wearing a mask at all times and maintaining a safe social distance.

According to a YouGov survey of 1,006 people, vaccinated residents are most comfortable visiting outdoor public places, but less relaxed about attending concerts and wedding events.

Only about half of the surveyed UAE residents (49 per cent) had heard about the vaccinated-only rule and other guidelines.

Some had heard about it but were not completely aware of the rules (28 per cent), while others were totally unaware (17 per cent) or unsure about it (6 per cent).

Among the surveyed respondents, three in five claimed they were fully vaccinated. One in seven (14 per cent) had started the process, while one in five (19 per cent) intend to take the shots soon. The rest are either unwilling or unsure about getting vaccinated (7 per cent).

Of those who have not taken the jab, 65 per cent said they are likely to take it following the new mandate.

Most residents are confident of taking domestic trips (62 per cent) or attending sporting events (51 per cent). In contrast, people are less comfortable with international travel (49 per cent), wedding events (44 per cent) or live concerts (43 per cent).

The data was collected between May 26 and June 2.