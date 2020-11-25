No Covid-19 test for vaccine volunteers to enter Abu Dhabi

Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine are underway, as part of which hundreds of volunteers have received the jab.

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic has approved special measures for those who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine are underway, as part of which hundreds of volunteers have received the jab. Additionally, professionals on the frontlines in the war against Cobid-19 have been receiving the vaccine under an emergency approval as part of a National Vaccination Programme.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic has approved special measures for participants in the Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine or the National Vaccination Programme. pic.twitter.com/7gkljya4CZ — (@admediaoffice) November 25, 2020

The special measures are only valid if the participant’s Alhosn app continues to show their special status, which is linked to taking a PCR test every fortnight, as per the conditions of the trial and vaccination programme.

For volunteers

The special measures apply to participants in the vaccine trial immediately after their first dose.

Trial participants are identified by a gold star on the Alhosn app and are not required to take a PCR or DPI test to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE. After travelling abroad, they are exempted from quarantine, but must undergo a PCR test before travelling and upon returning to the emirate. They are exempt from PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days after entry into the emirate.

For Frontline professionals

The measures apply to participants in the National Vaccination Programme 28 days after their second dose.

Participants in the vaccination programme are identified by the letter E on the Alhosn app and are not required to take a PCR or DPI test to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE. After travelling abroad, they are exempt from quarantine but must take a PCR test before travelling and upon re-entering the emirate, as well as on the fourth and eighth days after entry.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com