No Covid-19 test for vaccine volunteers to enter Abu Dhabi
Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine are underway, as part of which hundreds of volunteers have received the jab.
Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic has approved special measures for those who have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine are underway, as part of which hundreds of volunteers have received the jab. Additionally, professionals on the frontlines in the war against Cobid-19 have been receiving the vaccine under an emergency approval as part of a National Vaccination Programme.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic has approved special measures for participants in the Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine or the National Vaccination Programme. pic.twitter.com/7gkljya4CZ— (@admediaoffice) November 25, 2020
The special measures are only valid if the participant’s Alhosn app continues to show their special status, which is linked to taking a PCR test every fortnight, as per the conditions of the trial and vaccination programme.
For volunteers
The special measures apply to participants in the vaccine trial immediately after their first dose.
Trial participants are identified by a gold star on the Alhosn app and are not required to take a PCR or DPI test to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE. After travelling abroad, they are exempted from quarantine, but must undergo a PCR test before travelling and upon returning to the emirate. They are exempt from PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days after entry into the emirate.
For Frontline professionals
The measures apply to participants in the National Vaccination Programme 28 days after their second dose.
Participants in the vaccination programme are identified by the letter E on the Alhosn app and are not required to take a PCR or DPI test to enter Abu Dhabi from within the UAE. After travelling abroad, they are exempt from quarantine but must take a PCR test before travelling and upon re-entering the emirate, as well as on the fourth and eighth days after entry.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Two Dubai roads to be renamed Kite Beach Street
The Kite Beach Street stretches 1,500m, has 370 parking slots, and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man cleared of barging into Dubai firm,...
He demanded funds be deposited in his bank account. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
31 vehicles transporting goods fined for...
The civic body also warned 21 violating vehicles and obliged them to... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
27-year-old worker found dead in Sharjah...
According to the police, the primary investigation suggested that the ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews