New UAE centre to help residents who can’t afford lawyers

Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE law or legal procedure.

A new awareness centre in Abu Dhabi has embarked on a mission to help the community understand the country’s laws and extend assistance to those who may not be aware of legal procedures.

Called ‘Masouliya’, the new Abu Dhabi Community Legal Awareness Centre also aims to be a go-to hub for those who cannot afford the services of a lawyer.

Advocate Nasser Malalla said the main objective of the centre — the first of its kind in the region — is to spread the idea of legal culture in society.

“Experts from the centre will make efforts to improve the knowledge of people about the laws to be followed. People will be taught about the dos and don’ts. This is a new world, not just because of the coronavirus situation but also factoring in the impact created by social media platforms.

“People may be ignorant about cyberlaws. People can visit the centre if they have any doubts about any law or simple things like what is right to write on the social media.”

Guide workers, residents

Nasser said the centre will be also offering legal advice to workers or residents who are unaware about the proper channels to follow to claim their rights — be it their final settlement from employers or compensation for car accidents or property dispute and others.

“Like in cases of labour issues, some employees may not know they need to first open a file at the Labour Office. So, this centre will assist them on proper steps to follow.”

The centre will also offer legal assistance to residents with limited income.

“In some court cases if a person cannot afford the services of a lawyer, the centre can offer legal advice. Also, the centre can help a poor person hire a legal expert for certain court cases. This will be done after the financial problems of a person are verified,” Nasser said, adding that official notification of the centre’s services is yet to be published.

Safeguarding youngsters

The centre also aims to prevent anti-social behaviour like bullying, defamation, inciting violence and online or gaming addiction. There will be awareness programmes, activities and meetings for parents and youngsters.

Ali Al Abadi, a legal expert, said ‘Masouliya’ is an important facility to monitor people who behave irresponsibly.

“Amid this pandemic, people are increasingly using smartphones and spending time online. This is an efficient system implemented to safeguard the future of the youth. It is also important to educate children in school about the legal system,” said Al Abadi, a former lawyer.

Community members have welcomed the new centre and its mission to educate youngsters. Eva Muhwezi, socially active and a mother, felt the centre will make the youth more responsible.

“This is a noble initiative. It will help prevent incidents of bullying and cyber-bullying, video game addiction, and ensure people are aware about not publishing social media posts inciting violence and defaming and hurting anyone’s sentiments,” Muhwezi added.

