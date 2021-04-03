New jobs: Dubai scheme to double number of creative people, firms

Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 10.23 am

Sheikh Mohammed announces programme to massively scale up creative sector in Dubai.

A "strategic programme" launched in Dubai will see the number of creative sector firms almost double from 8,000 to 15,000 within five years. The programme will also see the number of creative professionals go up from 70,000 to 150,000 in the Emirate, thereby creating more jobs in the sector.

Dubai had recently announced that it will grant cultural visas to 1,000 creators and artists from across the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce the launch of the programme.

"Dubai Creative Economy Strategy is a programme that we launched today to double the number of creative companies in the fields of content, design and culture," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“We have creative complexes in design, content, culture, arts, etc. and we will launch others. We have a goal of raising the contribution of this sector to our gross domestic product from 2.6 per cent to 5 per cent. The UAE is a global economic capital ... Creativity is a part of our economy, our quality of life and a major driver for the future of our country.”

The announcement came as Art Dubai ended on Saturday.

The Dubai Creative Economy Strategy includes upgrading the legal and investment environment needed to spur the growth and prosperity of creative industries in Dubai.

The concept of a creative economy covers broad and varied fields, including publishing, writing, audio-visual and print media. Cinema, music and video are part of the sector. Other fields include artistic and cultural industries, cultural heritage museums, historical sites, archives, major cultural events, libraries, and the software and videogame industry.

It also includes design, whether related to fashion, gaming, software, or architecture.

Capital for creative economy

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the rapid evolution of Dubai has been predicated on “bold and creative ideas”.

“We always welcome creative individuals and companies from all over the world, and we seek to provide a suitable environment for them to transform their dreams, aspirations and creativity into an added value and a sustainable economic resource.”

Sheikh Mohammed added that the strategy is an “integrated initiative” that aims to develop the creative industries sustainably by rolling out the requisite legislative, investment and technical frameworks.

To ensure this, a number of “flexible packages, incentives and advanced creative incubators” will be provided.

The strategy focuses on providing a suitable and stimulating climate for creatives to generate added economic value to their creativity. This will be done by integrating creativity with capital investment opportunities with distinguished returns.

New zone for creatives

The strategy will see the launch of an integrated zone for creative individuals in Dubai that provides the “requisite components for developing a world-class creative sector”.

Additionally, it will include the launch of the ‘Creative Economy Classification and Measurement Framework’, a new tool that will allow Dubai to measure the scale and impact of its creative economy beyond GDP contribution. It will enable Dubai to take its “creative pulse”.