NEET medical entrance exam in UAE: Indian High School is test venue
The test will be conducted in English only
India's National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted at the Indian High School (IHS) on Oud Metha Road on Sunday, September 12.
The NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The Consulate General of India, Dubai, said on Tuesday that the test will be conducted from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.
Several students are expected to take the test, which will be done in “pen and paper mode, to be answered on the specially-designed machine-gradable OMR sheet using black ball point pen”.
Candidates’ entry to the centre will be facilitated through gates number 4, 5, and 6 in batches from 9.30am to 12pm.
“The candidates are requested to report at the IHS’ gates as per the time indicated in their respective admit cards. No candidates will be permitted to enter IHS after 12pm. The candidates are advised to leave home well in advance, taking into consideration traffic, location of the centre and weather conditions,” the consulate said.
The test will be conducted in English only.
Admit card
Candidates have to download the admit card from the NTA website.
“The candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the NTA website as well as on the admit card carefully and follow them scrupulously during the conduct of the examination,” the consulate added.
What applicants must carry
>> Admit card along with a passport size photograph affixed on it.
>> One passport-size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet.
>> Valid original identity proof.
>> One post card size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the admit card and should be handed over to invigilator at the centre.
>> The candidate must show, on demand, the admit card for admission in the examination hall.
Frisking, temperature checks
The candidates will be “subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking”.
Their temperatures will be checked before they are allowed to enter. The exam will follow all Covid safety protocols as laid out by the UAE government.
Since there are no parking facilities at the IHS, parents have been advised to drop and pick up the students from near the school gates.
-
News
NEET medical entrance exam in UAE: Indian High...
The test will be conducted in English only READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Covid-19 guidelines in schools revised
Physical distancing reduced from two metres to one READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gang of six jailed for forcing 16-year-old ...
The victim came to the country, thinking she would work as a maid,... READ MORE
-
Education
Video: Cops in UAE welcome students back to...
The event aimed at helping spread joy and enthusiasm among students. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: New decree to increase accountability of...
The UAE’s Attorney-General can impose a travel ban on an... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Covid-19 guidelines in schools revised
Physical distancing reduced from two metres to one READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pre-entry approval must for residents from ...
Passengers will need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Oman land borders open on Sept 1; PCR test...
Travellers are also required to download and use the AlHosn app. READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla