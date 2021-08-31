NEET medical entrance exam in UAE: Indian High School is test venue

The test will be conducted in English only

India's National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted at the Indian High School (IHS) on Oud Metha Road on Sunday, September 12.

The NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Consulate General of India, Dubai, said on Tuesday that the test will be conducted from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Several students are expected to take the test, which will be done in “pen and paper mode, to be answered on the specially-designed machine-gradable OMR sheet using black ball point pen”.

Candidates’ entry to the centre will be facilitated through gates number 4, 5, and 6 in batches from 9.30am to 12pm.

“The candidates are requested to report at the IHS’ gates as per the time indicated in their respective admit cards. No candidates will be permitted to enter IHS after 12pm. The candidates are advised to leave home well in advance, taking into consideration traffic, location of the centre and weather conditions,” the consulate said.

Admit card

Candidates have to download the admit card from the NTA website.

“The candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the NTA website as well as on the admit card carefully and follow them scrupulously during the conduct of the examination,” the consulate added.

What applicants must carry

>> Admit card along with a passport size photograph affixed on it.

>> One passport-size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet.

>> Valid original identity proof.

>> One post card size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the admit card and should be handed over to invigilator at the centre.

>> The candidate must show, on demand, the admit card for admission in the examination hall.

Frisking, temperature checks

The candidates will be “subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking”.

Their temperatures will be checked before they are allowed to enter. The exam will follow all Covid safety protocols as laid out by the UAE government.

Since there are no parking facilities at the IHS, parents have been advised to drop and pick up the students from near the school gates.