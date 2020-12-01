National Day: Share your vision for UAE for a chance to win gold coins
Participants who wrote the top 49 vision entries will be invited to plant a tree under their names.
As the UAE celebrates its 49th National Day, Emiratis and expats across the country are invited to share a vision in a unique campaign.
Inspired by the vision that brought the seven Emirates together, Century Financial teamed up with Khaleej Times this year to spark hope and big dreams for the future among individuals, families, and organisations across the UAE.
Called ‘My Nation. My Vision’, the drive calls on residents to share their respective vision statements for their family, community, nation, world, or even the universe. Log in to www.mnmv.ae and post the statement, which will appear on the My Vision Wall.
Netizens will then be invited to vote for their favourite vision statement on the wall, and those that will garner the highest number of votes will get a special prize.
Participants who wrote the top 49 vision entries will be invited to plant a tree under their names at ICBA, Dubai, symbolising this year’s National Day theme ‘Seeds of the Union’.
The top three will stand a chance to win gold coins, too.
Running until December 25, the intiative is aimed at fuelling powerful visions that will set the path for a better future for all. Plus, with the 49 trees to be planted as part of the campaign, it also supports the drive for a greener UAE.
The initiative campaign and the microsite will be actively promoted over a period of a month across all platforms.
