Leave for the airport early if you're flying out of Dubai this Eid Al Adha: RTA

Heavy traffic flow expected on the airport route, RTA says.

If you’re planning on flying out from Dubai for the Eid Al Adha holiday break, then you should leave for the airport early as all roads leading to the airport are expected to experience heavy traffic flow.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is urging all travellers heading get to Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminals 1 and 3 to leave their homes as early as possible to reach the airport at least four hours ahead of flight time.

Meanwhile, according to another RTA tweet, in order to escape the traffic jam, the authority has suggested travelling to the airport via the Dubai Metro, which allows passengers to carry two suitcases – one large and one small per passenger on the train.