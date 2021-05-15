- EVENTS
Israel-Palestine conflict: UAE says alarmed by the escalating violence
Sheikh Abdullah calls for immediate ceasefire, political dialogue and maximum restraint
The UAE has expressed grave concern over escalating spiral of violence in Israel and Palestine and offered condolences to all victims of the recent fighting.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement issued on Friday, said: "The UAE is alarmed by the escalating spiral of violence in Israel and Palestine. We express our condolences to all victims of the recent fighting, and join others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. The UAE calls on all parties to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire, initiate a political dialogue, and exercise maximum restraint.
"The events of the past week have been a somber reminder of the urgent need for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation. We reflect on the promise that the Abraham Accords hold for current and future generations, to live with their neighbours in peace, dignity and prosperity," he added.
"It is the true mark of leadership in this moment of crisis to refrain from provocations and reprisals, and to instead work towards a de-escalation of tensions,” Sheikh Abdullah said, adding that the UAE stands ready to support all efforts to this end.
