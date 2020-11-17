UAE's Sheikh Abdullah discusses reviving Palestinian-Israeli peace with UN envoy
UAE FM says peace in the Middle East will 'herald development and progress' while meeting Nikolai Miladinov.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Monday discussed the prospects of reviving the Palestinian-Israeli peace process with the UN envoy for the peace process in the Middle East, Nikolai Miladinov.
This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed the UN envoy at the ministry's HQ where they reviewed ways of putting the peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis back on track in a way that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the Middle East.
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that achievement of peace in the Middle East will herald development and progress for the region and help ensure prosperity for its peoples and for generations to come.
He also underlined the UAE's keenness to further cement cooperation with the United Nations and support all international efforts to promote stability and peace across the world.
