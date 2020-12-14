Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain on death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 14, 2020

(KT file)

VP, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also send messages of condolence.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to King of Bahrain.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /nation/government/electoral-agenda-should-be-the-benchmark macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 