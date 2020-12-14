UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain on death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa
VP, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also send messages of condolence.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to King of Bahrain.
