Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Israeli PM's call
Israeli PM greeted Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during which they discussed ways of strengthening relations of cooperation between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed and the Israeli Prime Minister reviewed developments of regional and international issues and topics, especially concerning the efforts to achieve peace and prosperity for the people of the region and the world at large.
The Israeli PM extended congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. He wished him continued health and happiness, and the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Israeli premier, wishing prosperity, peace and security on all mankind.
The UAE leader also congratulated Bennett on assuming the position of Prime Minister of Israel, expressing his desire to work together for peace, stability and development for the benefit of the region and all its peoples and the world at large.
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Israeli PM's...
Israeli PM greeted Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls...
'Most calls were for minor traffic accidents, traffic jams or some... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Umm Al Quwain royal Sheikha Maryam bint Ali...
Sheikha Maryam bint Ali bin Rashid Al Mualla passed away on Thursday... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: NCM predicts rainy, cloudy weekend...
Rainfall was recorded over many parts of the country early on Friday... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Opening ceremony starts under Covid...
The ceremony is taking place before just a few hundred officials and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'India, Pakistan flight suspensions until July 28'
Emirates urges customers to check travel updates. READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
Firms are looking to recruit a contingent workforce to have... READ MORE
-
News
ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow
Results will be available on the official website of the Council. READ MORE
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
22 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages