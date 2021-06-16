Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets US Commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan

They discussed UAE-US cooperation and the withdrawal of US troops and its Nato allies from Afghanistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and General Austin Scott Miller, the commander of NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, discussed the bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation between the UAE and US in the defence field

Sheikh Mohamed received Miller at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday - where they exchanged views over the latest developments in the region, primarily the withdrawal of the US troops and its NATO allies from Afghanistan, due to be completed by September 11.

The meeting was attended by UAE government officials along with the delegation accompanying the US commander.