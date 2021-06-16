Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets US Commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan
They discussed UAE-US cooperation and the withdrawal of US troops and its Nato allies from Afghanistan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and General Austin Scott Miller, the commander of NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, discussed the bilateral relations and ongoing cooperation between the UAE and US in the defence field
Sheikh Mohamed received Miller at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday - where they exchanged views over the latest developments in the region, primarily the withdrawal of the US troops and its NATO allies from Afghanistan, due to be completed by September 11.
The meeting was attended by UAE government officials along with the delegation accompanying the US commander.
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed meets US Nato Commander for...
They discussed UAE-US cooperation and the withdrawal of US troops and ... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 2 children locked inside car by father,...
The father told the police he routinely leaves his children in the... READ MORE
-
News
4 private universities in UAE closed: Ministry of ...
The authority also temporarily suspended the accreditation of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Maid arrested after posing on Facebook...
She had always denied knowing anything about the missing items. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi is first in world to receive new anti-...
The anti-viral treatment has shown to prevent severe illness and... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed meets US Nato Commander for...
They discussed UAE-US cooperation and the withdrawal of US troops and ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Putin, Biden agree to return envoys to Washington,...
Moscow recalled Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov after... READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat to leave UAE after 50 years
Kathleen Randhawa, who arrived in the UAE on May 3, 1971, says she... READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary