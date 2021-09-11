Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of future leaders

The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can providing governments with pragmatic, forward-thinking solutions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday graced the graduation ceremony of the seventh and eighth batches of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG).

A total of 285 students completed their master’s programmes in administration, innovation and public policy, among others, for the years 2020 and 2021.

The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that are capable of producing globally competitive breakthroughs and providing governments with pragmatic, forward-thinking solutions, Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Emirati people, Sheikh Mohammed said, are the UAE’s “most valuable asset and our best bet for building a bright future for generations to come”.

A total of 86 candidates from the Ministry of Interior graduated from the Executive Master of Public Administration (Empa) programme

The ceremony saw the presence of Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

During the opening ceremony, Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director-general of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), chairman of the MBRSG’s Board of Trustees, said: “The UAE is confidently moving forward towards the future and has registered a host of inspiring achievements in record time. It has become a role model for progress and development, setting an example for many countries around the world.

“We owe this success to the meticulous and calculated plans that were set, with a clear vision of the challenges ahead and a commitment to finding practical solutions for them.”

Al Falasi congratulated the graduating classes and underlined that they embody the UAE’s commitment to excellence and its relentless efforts to empower leaders.

Out of the 285 graduates, 180 were enrolled in the Empa programme; 41 in the Master of Innovation Management (MIM); 37 in the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and 27 in the Master in Public Policy (MPP).

They included UAE citizens, Arab nationals and expatriates.

Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, MBRSG’s executive president, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is proud to be celebrating the graduation of the 7th and 8th graduating classes of 2020 and 2021. This is one of our most important contributions to advancing administrative systems in the government and the private sector.”

