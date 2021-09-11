Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of future leaders
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can providing governments with pragmatic, forward-thinking solutions.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday graced the graduation ceremony of the seventh and eighth batches of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG).
A total of 285 students completed their master’s programmes in administration, innovation and public policy, among others, for the years 2020 and 2021.
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that are capable of producing globally competitive breakthroughs and providing governments with pragmatic, forward-thinking solutions, Sheikh Mohammed said.
. @HHShkMohd : We constantly seek to invest in our human resources in a bid to empower them & engage them in our efforts to find innovative solutions to future challenges. pic.twitter.com/veL3k3YD6z— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 11, 2021
The Emirati people, Sheikh Mohammed said, are the UAE’s “most valuable asset and our best bet for building a bright future for generations to come”.
A total of 86 candidates from the Ministry of Interior graduated from the Executive Master of Public Administration (Empa) programme
The ceremony saw the presence of Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
During the opening ceremony, Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director-general of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), chairman of the MBRSG’s Board of Trustees, said: “The UAE is confidently moving forward towards the future and has registered a host of inspiring achievements in record time. It has become a role model for progress and development, setting an example for many countries around the world.
“We owe this success to the meticulous and calculated plans that were set, with a clear vision of the challenges ahead and a commitment to finding practical solutions for them.”
Al Falasi congratulated the graduating classes and underlined that they embody the UAE’s commitment to excellence and its relentless efforts to empower leaders.
Out of the 285 graduates, 180 were enrolled in the Empa programme; 41 in the Master of Innovation Management (MIM); 37 in the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and 27 in the Master in Public Policy (MPP).
They included UAE citizens, Arab nationals and expatriates.
Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, MBRSG’s executive president, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is proud to be celebrating the graduation of the 7th and 8th graduating classes of 2020 and 2021. This is one of our most important contributions to advancing administrative systems in the government and the private sector.”
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai records highest daily public transport...
Dubai Metro served 458,060 passengers on Thursday while public buses... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Abdullah calls Iran's new foreign...
He underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Motorists warned of fog formation,...
Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 725 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
News
UAE student work permit: All you need to know
Teens aged 15 to 18 years old can get the work permit, which will be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from...
Frequency of RTA's Expo Rider buses will vary from 3 to 60 minutes READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs