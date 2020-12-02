Government
Israel PM Netanyahu wishes Sheikh Mohamed, UAE on 49th National Day

Anjana Sankar /Tel Aviv
(Reuters file)

'Both countries are reaping the fruits of peace'

UAE-Israel partnership is setting an example for the rest of the countries in the Middle East and both countries are reaping the fruits of peace, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“When the UAE succeeds, Israel succeeds. And when Israel succeeds, the UAE succeeds,” said the PM in his special National Day wish to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander in Chief of the UAE Armed Forces, and to all the citizens of the UAE.

“Since the signing of the historic peace treaty between us, Israel-UAE relations have been moving ahead rapidly, quicker than we anticipated,” said Netanyahu.

He said both countries have forged partnerships at a “breakneck speed” in many fields like science and technology, in commerce and investments, in healthcare and education and transportation and tourism.

“Our partnership is bringing tangible benefits to both our peoples. The fruits are peace are at hand.”

