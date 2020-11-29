Emirates ID, UAE passport designs to change
The current passports and Emirates IDs will be replaced in phases with ‘new-generation designs’ that boast of additional security features.
A new design has been approved for Emirati passports and Emirates IDs, it was announced on Sunday after a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to announce some key decisions adopted by the Cabinet, which include the launch of a cybersecurity council and changes in the UAE’s environment policy. The public policy to protect the environment will help boost the quality of air, agriculture production and waste management.
.. .. .. ... .. pic.twitter.com/bshg9zs461— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 29, 2020
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has been appointed the UAE’s special representative to combat climate change. He will represent the UAE in all global events related to climate change.
The new Environment Policy serves as a comprehensive framework and reference point for all federal and local environmental policies, strategies and decisions.
The policy adopts eight priorities including limiting the impacts of climate change, accelerating the efforts to conserve natural resources, boosting air quality and ensuring safety of food products.
The policy includes more than 100 initiatives and 36 indicators to set out main objectives that serve as a national guide and ensures the conservation and sustainable management of biodiversity and ecosystems and to utilising water and natural resources.
New Generation of UAE passport and National ID
The Cabinet adopted a suggestion to upgrade the UAE passport and national ID, the new generation of these identity documents will feature additional visual and electronic security features to combat identity fraud and to strengthen national and international confidence in travel documents.
.. . pic.twitter.com/SRL6mZGRB5— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 29, 2020
UAE Cybersecurity Council
The Cabinet also agreed to establish the UAE Cybersecurity Council with the aim of developing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and creating a safe and strong cyber infrastructure in the UAE.
The council will be chaired by the head of cyber security for the UAE Government and will contribute to create a legal and regulatory framework that covers all types of cybercrimes, secure existing and emerging technologies and establish a robust ‘National Cyber Incident Response Plan’ to enable swift and coordinated response to cyber incidents in the country.
The Cabinet approved the formation of the UAE National Media Team, which serves as a national committee that operates under the chairmanship of the UAE Government Media Office.
Emirates ID, UAE passport designs to change
