Dubai's GDRFA issues reminder on passport validity

What are the passport validity requirements in your country?

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs on Tuesday issued a reminder for passengers to ensure that their passports are valid for a minimum of three months when travelling abroad.

"If you're traveling outside the country, make sure that your passport is valid for a minimum period of three months," the GDRFA tweeted.

According to a quick check on the website of Dubai's Emirates airline, for passengers travelling to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, US and the UK "passports and other documents accepted for entry must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the arrival date".