Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

Dubai's GDRFA issues reminder on passport validity

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 6, 2021

What are the passport validity requirements in your country?

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs on Tuesday issued a reminder for passengers to ensure that their passports are valid for a minimum of three months when travelling abroad.

"If you're traveling outside the country, make sure that your passport is valid for a minimum period of three months," the GDRFA tweeted.

According to a quick check on the website of Dubai's Emirates airline, for passengers travelling to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, US and the UK "passports and other documents accepted for entry must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the arrival date".




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /article/20140608/ARTICLE/306089962/1010 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 