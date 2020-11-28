Dubai shuts down 7 shisha cafes, 2 laundries for flouting precautionary measures
Four companies were fined while 12 warnings were issued.
Dubai Municipality has down closed seven shisha cafés and two laundries for failing to comply with precautionary measures.
According to a statement issued on Saturday, four companies were fined while 12 warnings were issued.
During inspection, 223 establishments were eligible for the approved requirements during 248 visits on November 27.
#DubaiMunicipality closed 7 shisha cafés and 2 laundries for failing to comply with the precautionary measures. Violated 4 establishments, issued 12 warnings, while 223 establishments were eligible for the approved requirements during 248 visits on Nov 27. pic.twitter.com/EAu4wnUxqX— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) November 28, 2020
