Dubai shuts down 7 shisha cafes, 2 laundries for flouting precautionary measures

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 28, 2020

Four companies were fined while 12 warnings were issued.

Dubai Municipality has down closed seven shisha cafés and two laundries for failing to comply with precautionary measures.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, four companies were fined while 12 warnings were issued.

During inspection, 223 establishments were eligible for the approved requirements during 248 visits on November 27.




