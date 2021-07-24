Dubai: New council to boost employment of Emiratis in private sector

It aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is conducive to attracting Emirati talent.

A new council in Dubai will oversee the implementation of policies, plans and initiatives to boost the employment of Emiratis in the private sector.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued a decree to form the ‘Emirati Human Resources Development Council’.

It will have representatives from the public and private sector. The new council serves as a reference for entities involved in the development of Emirati human resources in Dubai’s private sector.

It will coordinate with companies to increase the number of UAE nationals working in strategic sectors.

It aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is conducive to attracting Emirati talent and ensure that educational outcomes for Emiratis are aligned with the requirements of the UAE labour market.

The decree outlines the roles of the council, which include charting strategic plans for enhancing the private sector employment of UAE nationals; proposing and reviewing policies and legislations for advancing the council’s objectives; and developing programmes that support this goal.

The council will also develop mentoring and career planning programmes; launch initiatives to provide guidance to Emiratis on obtaining private sector employment; and coordinate with stakeholders to enhance career opportunities for Emiratis.

It will review global best practices, develop research studies, and generate data to help formulate better strategies in this regard.

Chairman and members of the council

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, also issued a resolution, appointing the Chairman and Members of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council.

According to the resolution, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori will chair the council; while the Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department will be the Vice-Chairman.

Other members include the Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Director-General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai; Secretary-General of the Dubai Free Zones Council; and Director of the University of Dubai.

Additionally, it will have a representative each from Emirates NBD, Emirates Group and Al Futtaim Group. The representatives must be nominated by their entities and should have a position not below that of an Executive Director.

The decree and the executive council resolution are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

