Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad noted that for flights originating from India, transit is only permitted to Africa.

Stranded passengers abroad, who are Dubai residents, can now fly to Abu Dhabi on board Etihad Airways, the national airline said.

“Yes, Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi,” Etihad Airways spokesperson said. The clarification comes as, on Saturday, Air India in its circular to travel agents said that passengers must land only in the emirate of their residency. An Air India spokesperson underlined the updates were based on guidelines issued by civil aviation authorities in the UAE.

From Tuesday, Etihad is operating from New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Separately, Etihad noted that for flights originating from India, transit is only permitted to Africa.

“Due to restrictions in place by the Indian authorities, passengers will only be able to transit to destinations in Africa until further notice.”

Prior to flying, a fully vaccinated passenger must do a PCR test and a rapid PCR test, which is available in all the airports in India, Etihad Help said. Also, children under 12 years do not need a PCR test to travel to Abu Dhabi.

Unvaccinated people in certain categories eligible to return include medical workers, UAE based teachers, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, patients undergoing medical treatment in the UAE and employees who work for federal or local government agencies.

Diplomats, UAE nationals and Golden visa holders can also travel.

Barring national and Golden visa holders, others need to get approval through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website.

“Once you have your green tick approval status from the ICA portal, no further action is required.”

After arrival in Abu Dhabi, there will be a 12-day quarantine for the passengers.

“When you arrive in Abu Dhabi, you will be required to quarantine for 12 days and wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of your quarantine – this will be provided by the authorities at Abu Dhabi airport after you clear immigration. You must also take a PCR test on arrival, day 6 and day 11.”

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com