Fakhr-e-Alam becomes first Pakistani celebrity to receive 10-year UAE Golden Visa
The Pakistani actor-singer was bestowed the coveted visa on June 27.
Popular entertainment personality and pilot Fakhr-e-Alam has become the first Pakistani celebrity to receive the 10-year UAE Golden Visa.
A UAE resident for 17 years, Alam was bestowed the coveted visa from UAE authorities on Sunday, June 27. Alam is also the first and only Pakistani to have successfully circumnavigated the globe piloting a single-engine aeroplane in 2018.
A cultural ambassador to the UAE, during Alam’s epic journey around the world, he carried the UAE flag and the Pakistani flag on his uniform and aircraft. The well-known actor, TV host, VJ and singer from Pakistan, is popular for his philanthropic efforts as well.
Hours after the actor, musician, pilot, and philanthropist received the visa, Alam told Khaleej Times he feels ‘absolutely happy and elated’.
He said, “I am very honoured and extremely grateful to the UAE government and its visionary leadership for recognising my work and granting me the Golden Visa.”
Alam added, “I am extremely motivated and excited about doing greater things from Dubai in the future. This city inspires you, and the leaders provide its residents with a great platform to attain global reach.”
He moved to the UAE as it is only 90 minutes away from his home in Karachi. “I still do most of the showbiz work by travelling back and forth. A show of mine is on air right now and I continue working both in Pakistan and the UAE.”
He said the UAE has been extremely kind to him. “The UAE has embraced people from all walks of life, especially those from South Asia. The country has given us the opportunity to come here and live a good life,” he added.
Alam said the Golden Visa is significant for artists as they can now make long-term plans in the country. “The 10-year validity on the visa gives residents the opportunity to completely change their perspective and look at making the UAE their home. They don’t have to worry about a visa change every three years,” he said.
Alam is also a recipient of the national film award best actor for his debut film Very Good Duniya, Very Bad Log. He also received the Presidential Medal for Humanitarian Services from former president Parvez Musharraf for his voluntary efforts during the aftermath of 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.
