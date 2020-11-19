Fake CID officers rob Dubai employee of Dh551,200

The main accused, who was in the front and talking on behalf of the others, allegedly took out an ID to pose as a cop in front of flatmates.

A 27-year-old jobless man, who allegedly led a robbery on a flat in Naif, has his case heard again by the Dubai Court of First Instance.

This is the second time the court heard the case, in which an Emirati is accused of robbing four Nigerians of Dh551,200, 15 mobile phones, laptops and trying to steal another Dh91,100.

He has also been accused of impersonating police officer along with accomplices (some are either convicted with three-year imprisonment and deportation while others at large).

A complaint was lodged on July 23 last year at Naif police station and the defendant has been placed in detention.

A 33-year-old Nigerian employee recounted during the public prosecution investigation that around 8pm on July 22 last year, he received Dh551,200 from the company’s office to deposit at their account with a money transportation company. He went there to deposit but was told to return the next day.

“I kept the amount together with Dh91,100 in a safe under my bed. The whole amount was then Dh642,300. I left and came back after 1am on July 23. I was preparing a meal when we (including flatmates) were surprised by four people barging inside the place while posing as Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers.”

The main accused, who was in the front and talking on behalf of the others, allegedly took out an ID to pose as a cop. “We were told to produce our IDs which we did. We denied having any contraband substances. I led them to where I kept the amounts of money after he threatened that we would face serious criminal charges if we did not,” the employee said.

As the fake cops (runaway accomplices) were searching around the flat, the complainant was told to give the big cash and walk with them out so to be taken to the police station.

However, when they went down the building and as the suspects hailed a cab to go to the police station, the complainant realised they were fake cops. “I could restrain the main accused but he threw the first packet of money (Dh551,200) to his friends who then fled in the cab). One of them was Nigerian and failed to help me out. Instead, he confirmed to me that his accomplice was a CID officer.”

The employee’s three flatmates, all Nigerians, corroborated his statement during the investigation.

A police officer said they were alerted about a robbery incident at a building in Freej Al Murar around 3.10am. “We found a crowd of people. The main defendant was found restrained on the scene. We took him inside the police patrol car.”

The trial has been adjourned to December 26.

