Expo 2020: French pavilion ready for visitors

The French pavilion at Expo 2020 has completed construction, more than five months ahead of the event in October.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo, and Franck Riester, French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, were welcomed to mark the pavilion completion on Thursday.

To symbolise the completion, the last tree garden – an acacia arabica – was planted on the France Pavilion’s promenade. This esplanade promenade was designed as a flânerie and relaxation space for visitors, adorned with endemic trees.

The architects’ offices of the France Pavilion, Jean-Luc Perez and Bernard Mauplot (Atelier du Prado Architectes) and Jacob Celnikier and Pascal Grabli (Celnikier and Grabli Architectes) were also in Dubai to observe their plans take final shape. The construction of the pavilion began in May 2019 in the presence of Elisabeth Borne, former Minister of Transports.

On April 26, the France Pavilion will unveil its visitors’ journey and more particularly the permanent and temporary exhibitions to be discovered by visitors when the expo opens its doors on October 1.

