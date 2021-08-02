Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries.

Etihad Airways has suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until further notice, the UAE national carrier said in its latest update on its website.

Etihad has also announced flight cancellations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia until at least August 10.

“In line with the latest directive issued by the government of Saudi Arabia, passenger travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has been suspended until further notice. As a result of these changes, Etihad has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia until August 10, 2021,” it said, adding that due to an evolving situation, this date might be extended in line with government mandates.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries. Passengers who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.

Saudi Arabia had earlier announced that it would allow fully vaccinated travellers coming from the foreign countries from August 1, 2021.

