Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at pop-up stand in Dubai
Visitors can also receive discount codes of up to 25 per cent for future bookings
Etihad Airways will offer 50 per cent off on air tickets purchased at a pop-up stand in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates from September 16 to 23.
The stand is open daily from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, and until midnight on weekends.
Located on the lower ground floor of Mall of the Emirates, the stand offers activities to entertain children, too.
Amina Taher, vice-president Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways, said: “Following the government’s announcement to remove the quarantine requirement for all vaccinated travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from abroad, we are taking the opportunity to inspire guests to travel again ... We’re excited to give an incredible 50 per cent discount on all tickets booked at the stand to make this as rewarding as possible.”
Visitors to the Etihad stand can also receive unique discount codes of up to 25 per cent for future bookings. Discounts are available for bookings in economy, business and first class for travel until December 8, 2021.
“The airline’s Dubai-based activation at Mall of the Emirates is perfectly placed to remind Dubai residents of the ease of flying with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. Etihad’s complimentary transfer and chauffeur service makes travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airport easy and convenient,” Etihad said.
