Video: Worker at offshore Dubai facility suffers head injury, airlifted to hospital
'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the patient before airlifting him'
A worker in an offshore facility was airlifted to a hospital in Dubai after he suffered a serious head injury in a fall. A Dubai Police chopper was pressed into action to transfer the patient to Rashid Hospital for immediate medical intervention.
Colonel Ali Al Muhairi, director of the Dubai Police Air Wing, said: "The worker required immediate medical intervention. A team of paramedics dispatched in the helicopter provided first-aid to the patient before airlifting him.”
# | . pic.twitter.com/b4q70ppht5— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 30, 2021
Video: Crown Prince honours cops for helping Indian family
The officer said the air wing “routinely carries out humanitarian and community tasks, such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, and road monitoring”.
He urged residents to contact the police in emergencies by calling 999 or sending distress requests (SOS) via the force’s app.
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Injured worker at offshore facility...
'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE public schools to set up 4 teams...
Emirates Schools Establishment lists four distinct categories amid... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Municipality seizes 25kg of naswar, other...
Civic authorities have been conducting periodic intensified... READ MORE
-
Education
Look: UAE minister spends first day of school...
She visited 4 schools in Sharjah, Ajman and UAQ. READ MORE
-
Back to school in UAE: Free Covid-19 PCR tests...
The saliva test is also available in designated healthcare centres... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Video: Dubai worker at offshore facility suffers...
'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Ajman Crown Prince honours kind cops in...
The officers had invited an Indian family to wait in a police patrol READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 993 cases, 1,501 recoveries, 1 death
More than 74.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year
29 August 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
6 votes | 29 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla