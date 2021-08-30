Video: Worker at offshore Dubai facility suffers head injury, airlifted to hospital

'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the patient before airlifting him'

A worker in an offshore facility was airlifted to a hospital in Dubai after he suffered a serious head injury in a fall. A Dubai Police chopper was pressed into action to transfer the patient to Rashid Hospital for immediate medical intervention.

Colonel Ali Al Muhairi, director of the Dubai Police Air Wing, said: "The worker required immediate medical intervention. A team of paramedics dispatched in the helicopter provided first-aid to the patient before airlifting him.”

The officer said the air wing “routinely carries out humanitarian and community tasks, such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, and road monitoring”.

He urged residents to contact the police in emergencies by calling 999 or sending distress requests (SOS) via the force’s app.