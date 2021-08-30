UAE: Ajman Crown Prince honours kind cops in viral video
The officers had invited an Indian family to wait in a police patrol
Two kind cops, who went viral after sheltering an Indian family in a security patrol, have been honoured.
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, honoured Hashem Muhammad Abdullah and Fath Al Rahman Ahmed Absher on Monday.
The cops let an Indian mother and her two children rest in their patrol to shield them from the scorching heat. They were waiting to get a Covid PCR test for the kids ahead of the new school year.
A video of the gesture went viral on Saturday.
As the Ajman Crown Prince met them, he praised their humanitarian gesture, sense of responsibility and assistance.
He said the two officers reflected the UAE’s humanitarian values. "We are honoured to have policemen like you in Ajman. The police are ready to assist all members of the community, whether they are Emiratis or expats.”
In the video, the father was heard heaping praises on the Ajman Police. He is heard narrating in Malayalam how a lot of families had turned up to get the PCR test done.
“As we were waiting under the sun, a policeman came and asked my wife and children to get into a patrol,” the father says in the video.
